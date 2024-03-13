Internal Discontent Erupts as APCC Leader Defects to BJP over Ticket Denial

Following the release of the Congress party's candidate list, discontent has brewed within its ranks, with APCC General Secretary announcing his defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Suruj Dehingia, a prominent leader within the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has decided to join the BJP in protest over not receiving a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. This development underscores the internal rifts within the Congress party.
Dehingia, who had previously contested the 2021 elections as the Congress candidate from the Mahmara assembly constituency, had sought a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from the Jorhat constituency this time. However, his aspirations were not fulfilled by the party leadership.
In response to this perceived injustice, Suruj Dehingia has taken the decisive step to formally join the BJP, viewing it as a platform where his aspirations can be realized. His defection marks a significant loss for the Congress party in Assam and highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining unity and addressing internal dissent.
The decision of a high-ranking leader like Suruj Dehingia to defect to the BJP is expected to have repercussions on the political landscape of Assam, particularly as parties gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dehingia's move underscores the importance of addressing grievances within party ranks and ensuring inclusivity in candidate selection processes.
In response to recent developments, APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has taken the decision to expel Suruj Dehingia from the Indian National Congress, effective immediately.