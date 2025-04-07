Congress Files FIR Over Viral Call Recording; Bhupen Borah Alleges AI Manipulation

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah, who is in Gujarat this week for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session on Wednesday, has addressed a viral phone call recording that allegedly links his name to financial transactions.

In a Facebook Live session, Borah stated, "I have not been in Assam for the last two days. A viral call recording, featuring an individual’s voice and falsely alleging my involvement in financial transactions, has gone viral. APCC General Secretary Ramanna Baruah and APCC Chairman of the Media Department Bedabrata Bora have filed an FIR at Hatigaon Police Station on my behalf against the two individuals discussing financial transactions. I have also spoken with Guwahati City Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and assured my full cooperation. Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be misused to fabricate such conspiracies against me. This is a political ploy, and I urge Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter. The police should arrest the culprits at the earliest."

Earlier, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami filed an FIR at Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati regarding the viral recording, which allegedly mentions both Bhupen Borah and her name in financial dealings.

The complaint specifically names a youth, Likhon Kungbang, who allegedly linked her name to coal money transactions.

Additionally, on behalf of the APCC chief, another complaint was lodged by Mahila Congress President Mira Barthakur, APCC General Secretary Ramanna Baruah, and APCC Chairman of the Media Department Bedabrata Bora.

The Congress leaders have demanded a thorough police investigation to identify those responsible for circulating the recording.

Reacting to the allegations, Mira Barthakur asserted, "Had I been involved in such activities, I would not have come forward to file a complaint. I trust the police to uncover who is behind this misleading propaganda."

She has also sent an email to the Chief Minister, detailing the entire issue.