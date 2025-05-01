Congress Files FIRs Across Assam Against CM Over Alleged Remarks on Women

In a bold political move, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday filed FIRs across all district headquarters against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making derogatory remarks that allegedly tarnish the dignity of Assamese women.

The Congress’s mass legal action stems from recent comments by the Chief Minister that, according to the party, question the moral character of women appointed during the previous Congress regime. Calling the remarks "deeply regressive and socially dangerous," Congress leaders demanded legal action under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023).

In Guwahati, Metropolitan District Congress President Gopal Chandra Sharma lodged the FIR at Dispur Police Station, declaring that the Chief Minister’s comments reflect a "distasteful and patriarchal mindset." Sharma argued that the CM’s public insinuations could incite unrest and stigmatize an entire generation of working women.

Sharma further pointed out the irony that Himanta Biswa Sarma, then a powerful figure within the Congress-led government, held key responsibilities during the very period he now questions. “If there were any irregularities, the current Chief Minister must also take responsibility,” he asserted.

The party also criticized Sarma for referring to a report by Biplab Sharma without naming individuals, thereby allegedly casting a blanket aspersion on all female appointees from that era. Congress spokesperson Rupa Kalita accused the Chief Minister of "insulting the women of Assam" and demanded an official apology.

The FIR campaign was led by a team of senior Congress leaders including Rupak Das, Heppi Gogoi, Golam Mostaq Osmani, and Media Department Chairperson Bedabrata Bora. The party confirmed that FIRs have been filed simultaneously in multiple districts and vowed to pursue the matter both legally and politically.

As the controversy intensifies, all eyes are now on the Assam Police and how it responds to the flurry of complaints against the state’s top political figure.

