Congress Gears Up for Polls: APCC Directs Formation of Key District Panels

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has instructed all District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents to promptly constitute the District Political Affairs Committee cum District Election Management Committee, as per directives issued by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah.

The committee, chaired by the DCC President, will include Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), previous election candidates, APCC office bearers, district-level Congress leaders, and block presidents, among others. The committees will play a key role in political strategy and election management at the district level.

Regarding the selection of candidates for the upcoming Panchayat elections, the APCC has laid out specific procedures:

Ward Member candidates will be selected by the respective Ward Congress Committees and approved by the Mandal Congress Committee.

Anchalik Panchayat members will be chosen by the Mandal Congress Committees with district and block-level observers and approved by the Block Congress Committee.

Zilla Parishad candidates will be shortlisted through discussions among Block Congress Committees, MPs, MLAs, ex-legislators, and district observers before being forwarded for approval.

The guidelines clarify that no individual, except elected MPs, can be part of more than one district committee. Additionally, issues concerning Ward Committees will be handled separately at the booth level. The DCC Presidents will appoint convenors for the committees, who have been instructed to convene meetings at the earliest for swift implementation.

In case of any disputes, the APCC and DCC will intervene to resolve matters, a statement from the APCC reads.

