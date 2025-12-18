“Congress Has Left Key Seats for BJP in 2026 and 2031, Our Target Is 50% Votes” – Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has laid out the BJP’s electoral strategy for the upcoming state elections, highlighting the party’s focus on women and youth candidates while commenting on opposition preparedness.

Advertisment

Addressing party members, Sarma said Congress is already gearing up for the 2036 elections but has “left key seats for BJP in 2026 and 2031.” He emphasised that the party’s immediate target is to secure 50% of the votes in the forthcoming polls, adding that the BJP is not concerned with opposition tactics. “Even if candidates from other states contest, they can only rely on their fixed vote banks,” he said.

Sarma highlighted that the upcoming elections will see a significant increase in women and youth representation, with women expected to account for 30% of candidates. He also noted that after the reorganisation of constituencies, 18 additional seats have been created, and there will be no need for internal ticket cutting this time.

Prime Minister’s Visit and Party Programs

Sarma outlined preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, during which he will participate in a massive roadshow and inaugurate the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium. The Chief Minister said several programs have been planned across the state for the remainder of December. He also mentioned that river tourism in Assam has received a boost, particularly in Kaziranga, following the Prime Minister’s recent visit.

Alliance Talks and Strategy

The Chief Minister confirmed ongoing discussions with ally parties, including UPPL and BPF, both of which remain part of the NDA. “We aim to move forward by including both allies, and we have time until April to finalise alliance arrangements,” he said.

Focus on Governance and Public Engagement

Sarma underlined the party’s governance record over the past five years, saying it has strengthened the BJP’s outreach to the people. He also referred to social media engagement, noting that he personally keeps an eye on opposition leader Akhil Gogoi’s Facebook Live sessions.

With a clear strategy on candidate representation, alliance management, and public engagement, the BJP in Assam appears well-positioned as the state heads toward the next electoral cycle.

Also Read: Assam CM Hands Rs 5 Lakh Aid to Families of Assam Labourers Killed in Arunachal Crash