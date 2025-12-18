Assam CM Hands Rs 5 Lakh Aid to Families of Assam Labourers Killed in Arunachal Crash

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the families of labourers who lost their lives in a tragic road mishap in Arunachal Pradesh and announced financial assistance to help them cope with the loss.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister handed over an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of 21 workers from Assam who were killed when a truck plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district. The accident occurred on the night of December 8 on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam road while the vehicle was carrying labourers from Tinsukia district.

All the victims belonged to Dhelaghat area of the Gillapukri Tea Estate. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Sarma also extended his prayers for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor, who sustained serious injuries in the crash. He instructed the administration to ensure that the injured labourer receives the best possible medical care.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, apart from the Rs 5 lakh ex gratia given to each bereaved family, an additional ₹1 lakh has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment of the injured worker.

Out of the 22 people travelling in the truck, only one labourer, identified as Budheswor Deep, survived the accident. In a remarkable escape, he managed to reach a nearby GREF camp at Chipra nearly two days after the vehicle fell into the gorge. The authorities learned about the tragedy only after he reported the incident.

Also Read: President Murmu, PM Modi Condole Truck Tragedy In Arunachal