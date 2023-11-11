Congress Has No Respect For Hindus, Sanatan Dharma: Pijush Hazarika

Congress has no respect for Hindus or Sanatan Dharma, said Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday in a strong-worded attack over the recent remarks made by the party's MLA Aftabuddin Mollah about priests.
Hazarika said, "In Assam, one Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah made hate speech against our Hindu religion. Congress has no respect for Hindu, Sanatan Dharma."
Assam Police had on November 8 said that it arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namghoriyas (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.
Mollah's remarks were specifically targeting the Hindu priests and Vaishnava monks in which he accused them of wrongdoing.
Pijush Hazarika alleged that the Congress party has no identity without the Gandhi family. "Congress is a blue-blooded party. This is totally a family party. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the boss of the Congress party and the remaining others are just employees only. They can't say anything against the bosses," he said.
The minister went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again become the prime minister of the country and the opposition bloc of political parties, INDIA, will not be able to show at large in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to a new height. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for a consecutive third time. Every citizen of the country is happy with the work done by PM Modi. INDI alliance is a big zero. I think BJP will make history this time and will win record seats."
Meanwhile, Pijush Hazarika further spoke on Congress leaders joining the BJP, saying that many Congress and TMC leaders joined the party today.
Hazarika said, "It's a good news for us. Because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, these people have shown their interest towards the BJP and they joined the BJP which will strengthen our party. We will definitely win 12 seats in Assam in upcoming Lok Sabha polls."
It may be noted that the Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4.