Pijush Hazarika’s Model Mission Basundhara 2.0 Explained: Honest Intentions, Clear Instructions

State Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam and Guardian Minister of Sonitpur District Pijush Hazarika on Friday provided clear directives to prevent any involvement of suspicious individuals or brokers in Mission Basundhara 2.0.
The minister while addressing a meeting of the Land Advisory Committee held at the district commissioner’s office in Tezpur today also discussed the progress of land-related problem resolutions as part of program in the state.
During this meeting, the minister focused on the successful implementation of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visionary Mission Basundhara 2.0, with a particular emphasis on securing land rights for indigenous communities and simplifying the resolution of their land-related issues.
Additionally, Hazarika instructed everyone at the meeting to actively support those seeking assistance through Mission Basundhara 2.0 and to ensure that tribal lands are not registered under the names of others.