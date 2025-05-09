Congress Holds 'Jai Hind Yatra' at Rajiv Bhawan to Honour Armed Forces Amid Tensions

Amid surging patriotic sentiments following India’s military retaliation to recent cross-border terror strikes, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched its ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ on Friday at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

The yatra, spearheaded by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, aimed to express unwavering solidarity with the Indian Army and instill courage among citizens. The initiative comes in the aftermath of what the Congress termed a “barbaric attack” by Pakistani terrorists, which was strongly countered by Indian armed forces.

Although the Congress had initially planned the ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ as a public procession, official permission for the march was not granted. Consequently, the party held its programme within the premises of Rajiv Bhawan.

Congress leaders stated that the yatra was not just a symbolic act of support but a move to uplift national morale during a period of heightened security alertness. Party members and leaders also offered prayers for the strength and success of Indian soldiers in their continued mission to defend the country.

