India’s 'Operation SINDOOR' Receives Global Backing Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

India’s measured but firm military response following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam has garnered strong international support, with global powers standing behind New Delhi’s right to self-defence. Dubbed Operation SINDOOR, the precision strikes launched by India targeted terror camps across the border while carefully avoiding Pakistani military installations, reflecting a strategic intent to retaliate without escalating into full-scale conflict.

In the early hours of May 7–8, tensions rose sharply as Pakistan retaliated by launching drones and missiles at Indian military bases in the north and west. However, Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted the attacks. Debris recovered from the sites pointed to a deliberate escalation attempt by Pakistan.

On May 8, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made India’s stance clear: any further aggression from Pakistan would be considered a serious escalation. He underscored that India’s strikes were accurate, limited, and caused no civilian harm. “Let us not forget who struck first—it was the terrorists who attacked Pahalgam,” he said.

Despite Pakistan’s continued provocations, including renewed drone activity and ceasefire violations on May 9, the Indian Army remained resolute. It foiled all attacks and responded with “measured strength.” An official Army post on X declared, “India will defend its borders and respond strongly to any threat.”

International Response: A Wave of Support for India

India’s restrained yet decisive approach has found wide resonance globally. The United Kingdom, one of the first countries to speak out, backed India unequivocally. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said India had “every reason to be outraged,” and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated that “no country should tolerate cross-border terror.”

Russia took a balanced position, urging both nations to show restraint while emphasizing its firm stance against terrorism. Israel offered full support to India’s right to defend itself, with its ambassador stating, “Terrorists have no sanctuary.”

The European Union, along with all 27 member states, issued a coordinated statement denouncing the attack and affirming India’s right to self-defence. France, the Netherlands, and Japan echoed the sentiment. The United States, after some deliberation, joined the consensus. Former President Donald Trump voiced solidarity with India, while calling for diplomacy to defuse tensions.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance adopted a more cautious tone, urging de-escalation while clarifying that the issue remains a regional matter. “This is not America’s war,” he remarked.

Several Islamic nations also backed India’s stance. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Iran all expressed concern over rising tensions, but firmly condemned terrorism. Bangladesh reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to terror and reaffirmed India’s right to self-defence.

Panama, currently a member of the UN Security Council, extended diplomatic support to India, acknowledging its legitimate right to act against terror and calling for a united international response.

India’s Message: Firm, Focused, and Measured

Officials reiterated that Operation SINDOOR was not a retaliatory act of vengeance, but a necessary and calculated step to protect Indian lives. By avoiding civilian harm and military escalation, India has projected itself as a responsible global actor.

“India didn’t start this. But we will not stay silent in the face of terror,” a senior government source said.

As diplomatic efforts continue to ease tensions, India’s approach has underlined a broader message—security is the foundation for peace, and terrorism cannot be tolerated under any guise.

