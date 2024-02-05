Congress' Kuldip Barua, AAP's Kamal Kumar Medhi Latest To Join BJP

In a significant political development, several opposition party leaders in Assam pledged their allegiance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024, prominent political leaders are flocking to the BJP. Apart from the leaders, several other ward commissioners of the Trinamool Congress are also slated to join the party.
According to the information received, Congress leader from Assam's Sipajhar in the Darrang district, Kuldip Barua joined the BJP today. Moreover, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kamal Kumar Medhi also chose to join the BJP.
This comes amid an influx of leaders in the BJP in recent days. A few days ago, former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, former president of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das including many others joined the party.
The BJP in Assam is gaining momentum as influential leaders from various political backgrounds are joining in ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The influx of prominent figures underscores a notable shift in political dynamics within the state.