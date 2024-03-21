Assam Congress Leader Anjan Borah Expelled from Party

Congress leader from Assam's Biswanath district, Anjan Borah has been expelled from the party, an order passed by the APCC said on Thursday.
Anjan Borah has been expelled from the Congress on orders of APCC Chief Bhupen Borah.
The order read, "Hon’ble President Assam PCC, Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah has expelled Shri Anjan Borah from Indian National Congress with immediate effect."
Notably, in the last Assam Assembly elections, Anjan Borah contested from the Biswanath constituency and secured a victory with around 60,000 votes.
It may be mentioned that Borah formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, reports said. Reportedly, Borah joined the BJP in the presence of ministers and several leaders in Tezpur.