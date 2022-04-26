Congress Leader Bismita Gogoi Likely to Join BJP on April 28

Congress leader Bismita Gogoi will quit the party and is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28.

Confirming the news, sources said that she had developed a good relationship with the Chief Minister since her days in the Congress.

Meanwhile, a photograph of Bismita Gogoi along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been circulated in social media.

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was present during the chief minister’s meeting with Bismita Gogoi.

Gogoi was elected as MLA from Khumtai constituency in 2011. She was inducted into the third term under Tarun Gogoi-led government and made Minister of Cultural Affairs, Handloom, Textile, Sericulture and Backward Classes Welfare following a cabinet reshuffle.

In 2018, she was appointed General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress.

