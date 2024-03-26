Sarbananda,Lurin Files Nomination for Dibrugarh; Gaurav Gogoi Enters Fray in Jorhat

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal officially entered the electoral fray by filing his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency on March 26. Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Presidents of BJP, AGP, and UPPL, Sonowal formalized his candidacy in Dibrugarh.
In a parallel move, Lurinjyoti Gogoi from AJP also submitted his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, supported by alliance parties.
The Assam elections will unfold in three phases, with the initial phase set for April 19. The official election notification is slated for release on March 20, with the deadline for filing nominations on March 27, scrutiny commencing on March 28, and the withdrawal deadline on March 30.
Moving to the second phase scheduled for April 26, the notification date remains March 28. Nomination papers must be filed by April 4, with scrutiny on April 5, and the withdrawal deadline on April 8.
The third and final phase of the Assam elections is scheduled for May 7, with the notification date set for April 12. Nomination papers for this phase must be filed by April 19, with scrutiny on April 20, and the withdrawal deadline on April 22.
In another development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls in Jorhat, Assam. Accompanied by party leaders, Gaurav faces the challenge of proving his mettle in Jorhat and presenting himself as a prominent Congress figure.
The Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, has witnessed elections 11 times since 1971. The INC has won the seat eight times, while an independent candidate and BJP have won once and twice respectively.