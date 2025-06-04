Congress Leaders Raise Alarm Over Rising Sexual Violence in Assam

At a press conference held at Guwahati's Rajiv Bhavan on Wednesday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Working President Roselina Tirkey and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur addressed the alarming rise in sexual violence against women across the state.

Roselina Tirkey highlighted a brutal incident that took place on May 28, 2025, in Tinsukia, where a teenage girl from the Tea Tribe community was raped and abandoned in a tea garden owned by a BJP leader. Tirkey strongly demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice and face the full force of the law.

Mira Borthakur drew attention to another similar case from Bordubi, Tinsukia, where the mother of a teenage rape victim tragically committed suicide, unable to bear the injustice faced by her daughter. Borthakur also accused a BJP Youth Morcha leader of involvement in a separate rape case, condemning the increasing number of sexual assault cases in Assam. She criticized the police for registering cases but allowing accused individuals to be released prematurely. She called for exemplary punishments to deter such crimes and ensure justice for victims.

Borthakur further claimed that the reported decline in crimes against women in Assam is misleading and stems from directives by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructing police stations not to register rape cases. She alleged that the directive aims to avoid inflating Assam’s crime rate beyond that of states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, sparking controversy over the handling of such cases.

Both leaders urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action against perpetrators of sexual violence to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of women in Assam.

