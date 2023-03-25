Congress Stages Nationwide Protests Against Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

Congress party workers staged massive protests in different parts of the country on Saturday following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP.

Congress leaders took to the streets in Wayanad and many agitators also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bengaluru, Youth Congress workers decided to march to the metro station to be inaugurated by PM Modi. The protestors were stopped when they were marching to the Visvesvaraya metro station near the City Civil Court in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Chandigarh youth Congress stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station. In Maharashtra, MVA MLAs staged a silent protest outside State Assembly.

Amid controversy over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader on Friday said he was fighting for the voice of the country and is ready to pay any price for it.

A massive protest march was also organized in Assam's Guwahati against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The protest was led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia.