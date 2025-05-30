Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Condemns Assam Govt’s Move to Arm Civilians

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent decision to distribute arms to civilians in the state’s border regions.

Advertisment

In a Facebook video, Gogoi condemned the decision, saying that the people of Assam deserve jobs, accessible healthcare, and quality education—not firearms.

Expressing concern over the government’s approach, Gogoi said that instead of strengthening the police and border forces, the administration appears focused on arming BJP-RSS sympathizers and local criminal syndicates. He warned that this could escalate gang violence, personal vendetta-related crimes, and harassment of local businessmen and traders.

“This is not governance; it is a dangerous step backward toward lawlessness and jungle raj,” Gogoi said. He accused the government of prioritizing electoral gains over public welfare and urged the Chief Minister to reverse the decision immediately.

Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the need for responsible leadership and called on the Assam government to restore public trust by focusing on sustainable development and law enforcement reforms.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Demands CM Sarma’s Resignation Over Arms License Move