Congress protest Against Jal Jeevan Mission Failure Reaches Nalbari

The Town Block Congress organised a massive protest in Nalbari on 22 December, voicing strong allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Hundreds of Congress workers took to the streets, directly targeting local MLA and Assam MinisterJayanta Malla Baruah. Demonstrators raised slogans such as “Jayanta Malla Baruah hai hai” and “Failed Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah must resign”, creating a charged atmosphere in the town.

The protest escalated when participants blocked the busy Hajo Road, disrupting traffic for several hours. Party workers also criticised the BJP-led state government, chanting slogans like “Bangladeshi protector BJP government hai hai”, accusing it of widespread corruption and administrative failures.

Congress leaders claimed that, despite promises, the Jal Jeevan Mission has failed to provide potable drinking water to numerous households in the Nalbari region. They alleged that corruption has infiltrated multiple levels of the scheme, preventing the benefits from reaching intended beneficiaries.

The demonstration saw the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Nalbari District Mahila Congress President Bitumoni Devi, former MLA Ashok Sharma, and spokespersons Ratul Kalita and Dibyajyoti Haloi, along with a large number of party workers who actively participated in the agitation.

The Congress leaders urged immediate action against the alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission and demanded accountability from Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. They warned that unless corrective measures are taken, the party would intensify protests in the coming days to hold the state government accountable for the alleged failures.

