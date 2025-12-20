“Pipelines Installed But No Water, Funds Mismanaged”: Gaurav Gogoi Blasts Govt Over JJM

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, along with the residents of Majuli, under the banner of the Majuli District Congress Committee, participated in a protest against alleged irregularities and failures in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the central government’s flagship scheme aimed at providing safe piped drinking water to every rural household. Across Assam, villagers have reported that water systems installed under the mission remain non-functional, incomplete, or dry, even years after construction, leaving communities without the promised clean water. As a result, villagers are forced to rely on pond water and other local water bodies, leading to widespread illness due to the consumption of impure water.

Critics say infrastructure has been poorly executed, with pipelines installed but no water delivery, and significant public funds appearing to go unaccounted or mismanaged, sparking anger and demands for accountability from the state and the Centre. The protest echoed widespread frustration over poor implementation, delays, and lack of tangible benefits, urging authorities to take immediate corrective action so that the mission’s goals are fulfilled on the ground.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday delivered a sharp critique of both the Central and Assam governments, alleging that several major issues in the state and the North-East remain unresolved despite repeated assurances. His remarks coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam.

Gogoi stated that while high-profile visits and announcements are often made, the real problems affecting Assam’s citizens remain largely unaddressed. He stressed the need for robust institutions, effective policies, and long-term planning, saying the government’s performance over the past several years has fallen short. “The Modi government’s report card shows numerous promises left unfulfilled,” he added.

Highlighting economic setbacks, Gogoi cited the closure of paper mills across Assam, pointing out that despite abundant Natural resources, successive governments failed to revive the sector. Workers of shuttered mills were left without support, even as paper remains crucial for education. He also referred to the Namrup second unit closure in 2020 and criticised delays in launching the fourth unit, stating that assurances given to the people over nearly a decade were repeatedly postponed.

On public sector performance, Gogoi claimed that cooperative institutions, including AGMC, have been ineffective, and the Assam Tea Corporation has struggled after the privatisation of eight out of 15 tea gardens. He also highlighted the closure of nearly 8,000 government schools, calling it a serious setback for public education.

Referring to the controversies surrounding the late singer Zubeen Garg, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the Assam government has taken selective action, pointing out that individuals like Victor Das and Ajoy Phukan were jailed, while questions raised by journalists remain unanswered. He criticised the state administration for failing to ensure a transparent and fair investigation into the matter.

Gogoi also questioned government spending, claiming that large sums were allocated to companies, including those associated with international events, without any clear benefit reaching ordinary citizens. He stated that he understands Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political strategies well and added that the CM has devised a plan to downplay issues related to Zubeen Garg. However, Gogoi asserted, promises regarding Garg’s significance in Assam have not been reflected in the Chief Minister’s public statements.