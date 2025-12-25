Congress Protests Against BJP Over Failed Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam

Congress workers and leaders staged widespread protests in Juria and Nalbari on Thursday against the BJP government, alleging large-scale failures and corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

In Juria, party activists held a demonstration under the slogan “No Tap, No Water, accusing the state government of neglecting development over the past five years. The protest, organised by the Juria Block Congress Committee, also highlighted the poor condition of toilets constructed under government sanitation schemes, many of which remain incomplete or unusable.

One protester said, “Today we have no other option but to protest. The government’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme and other schemes were taken out only in the name of Jayanta Malla Baruah. The schemes were announced, but we are doubtful whether they were actually implemented. Today, everyone knows the truth.

The protester said that labourers who worked as tenants have not received their payments till now. What is their condition today? Many of the schemes that were sanctioned are left half-completed. Pipelines were installed, but even today, people do not see water coming. If the government truly wants to provide clean drinking water, then why is there no water supply?

"A huge amount of money has been wasted, and middlemen are involved in this. Even after all this, why has the government not taken any action yet?" On this issue, the government must take action very soon. "The scheme work must be completed quickly, and the tenants/labourers who are facing so many problems must be paid their pending money immediately." 'Protester added.

The demonstration at Juria Pat Bazaar saw Congress workers raise slogans such as “BJP Go Back” and “Jayant Malla Barua, shame, shame, expressing their frustration over the alleged inefficiency and corruption in the state-run water initiative.

Meanwhile, in Nalbari, Congress staged a more forceful protest, blocking the National Highway to draw attention to the reported failure of the Jal Jeevan Mission even in the constituency of Public Health Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. Party leaders accused the minister of mismanaging funds and failing to deliver potable water under the “Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal” initiative. Despite significant expenditure, many households reportedly still rely on broken taps or unsafe water sources.

Former Nalbari MLA Ashok Sharma sharply criticized Minister Baruah and called for strict action from the Chief Minister. Congress leader Dibya Jyoti Haloi said, “The failure of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the minister’s own constituency is an insult to both the Prime Minister and the people.”