Congress Stages Protest in Morigaon Alleging Corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission

The Congress on 23 December staged a protest at a prominent location in Assam’s Morigaon district, alleging large-scale failure and corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre’s flagship drinking water supply scheme.

The protest was organised under the direction of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and led by the Morigaon District Congress Committee. Party leaders accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam of failing to ensure safe and adequate drinking water for households across the district.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders claimed that despite repeated assurances and official claims, several areas of Morigaon continue to suffer from acute drinking water shortages. They alleged that irregularities, poor execution, and corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission have prevented beneficiaries from receiving its intended benefits.

The demonstrators demanded a thorough probe into the alleged mismanagement of funds and called for immediate corrective measures to ensure effective implementation of the scheme. They also warned that the party would intensify its agitation if the government failed to address the issue.