Congress, Raijor Dal Wiped Out in Mariani: Rupjyoti Kurmi

In a sharp political rebuttal following the recent panchayat election results, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi launched a scathing attack on Raijor Dal and its leader Akhil Gogoi, declaring the party's dreams for the 2026 Assembly elections to be nothing more than "castles in the air."

Kurmi's remarks came in the wake of BJP's surprising performance in the Mariani constituency, a region where the saffron party had never previously won a single Ward, Anchalik Panchayat, or Zila Parishad seat. This time, however, the tide turned dramatically in BJP's favor.

"Even in a region where BJP never had a foothold, the people have shown their faith in Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dangoriya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Dangoriya," Kurmi said. "The Congress has been wiped out. And the so-called challenge posed by Raijor Dal is nothing but a joke."

Kurmi also mocked Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi’s past ambitions.

"In 2021, I merely laughed at one of his statements. But today, I don't even feel the need to respond. The people have spoken with their votes," he added.

Turning his attention to internal political conspiracies, Kurmi alleged that a section of AGP leaders had plotted against BJP, but asserted that "the people of Mariani foiled this conspiracy."

In a symbolic gesture, Kurmi dedicated BJP’s victory in Mariani to the soldiers guarding India's borders, emphasizing the nationalist undercurrent of the mandate.

"This victory is not just political; it is a tribute to our brave jawans," he said.

Kurmi also expressed deep gratitude to the people of Mariani for embracing the agenda of development and progress, reiterating his commitment to carry forward the momentum.

"The people have rejected hollow promises and stood firmly with the party that delivers. I will ensure the developmental stream continues to flow in Mariani,” Kurmi concluded.