One Dies Due to Police Action During Congress' Raj Bhavan March

A tragic turn of events marred Congress' "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march, as tear gas deployment during the protest led to the death of one party member.

The deceased identified as Mridul Islam, was a member of the Congress Legal Cell.

Islam was rushed to Nemcare Hospital in critical condition following the incident. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launched the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march on Wednesday as part of a nationwide movement led by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The protest, spearheaded by APCC President Bhupen Borah, brought together a large number of Congress leaders and members from across Assam, united in their dissent against the BJP-led central and state governments.

The march, initially aimed at exposing alleged corruption and crony capitalism under the BJP regime, quickly escalated into a high-voltage protest. APCC leaders took a firm stance on issues ranging from the Adani-linked controversies to Assam's growing debt under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.