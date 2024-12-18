Congress Storms Assam Raj Bhavan Over BJP's Cronyism and Failures

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday, launched the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" campaign as part of a nationwide movement led by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The protest, spearheaded by APCC Chief Bhupen Borah, saw the participation of prominent Congress leaders and party members from across Assam, gathering in unison to voice dissent against the BJP-led central and state governments.

The campaign, aimed at exposing alleged corruption and crony capitalism under the BJP regime, turned into a high-voltage protest, with APCC leaders taking a strong stance on issues ranging from Adani-linked controversies to Assam's mounting debt under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bhupen Borah: "Modi and Adani Are Two Sides of the Same Coin"

Leading the charge, APCC President Bhupen Borah minced no words as he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a fiery statement, he said, “At one time, we thought Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi were two different individuals, but today it’s clear they are one – ‘Modani.’ Together, they have tarnished India’s global reputation.”

“The U.S. judiciary and the FBI have publicly declared Gautam Adani as fraudulent and corrupt, which has degraded our nation's standing internationally. If the FBI and U.S. courts can call out Adani’s corruption, why can’t India’s CBI or SEBI take action? Are they simply following orders from their leader, Modi?” he added.

Mira Borthakur: “Why Does Modi Fall Silent on Adani?”

Senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur called out the Prime Minister’s silence on questions regarding Adani’s alleged corruption.

She remarked, “Today, AICC members are staging gheraos Raj Bhavans across the nation, and Assam is no exception under Bhupen Borah’s leadership. Our question is simple: why does PM Modi switch off his mic in Parliament whenever Adani’s corruption is raised?”

“Through this protest, we want the Governor to take our demands to the President. Assam is drowning in debt under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taxes are being collected from citizens while oppressive smart meters burden households. We demand the removal of smart meters and accountability for the state’s financial mismanagement”, she stated.

Debabrata Saikia: “BJP’s Governance Mirrors East India Company Exploitation”

Leader of the Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, likened the BJP’s governance to the colonial-era East India Company.

He said, “The BJP government has betrayed the people after securing their votes, working solely for the benefit of industrialists. This reminds us of the East India Company, which prioritized exploitation over welfare. Back then, Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress stood against their oppression, and today, we continue that legacy by standing for the people’s rights. “

“The BJP’s leadership is blatantly violating the Constitution they swore to uphold, filling the coffers of their industrialist friends instead. The U.S. judiciary has already found Adani guilty of bribery and fraud. Why is our government silent?” he remarked.

A Nationwide Movement Against Corruption

The "Raj Bhavan Chalo" program in Assam is part of a larger nationwide campaign by the Congress to expose alleged corruption under the BJP and highlight the inaction against Gautam Adani. The APCC accused the NDA government of "officially endorsing corruption" by shielding Adani despite mounting evidence of fraud.

The APCC also used the platform to address other critical issues, including the worsening situation in Manipur. “While the nation struggles with Adani’s corruption, the Union government’s failure to control the situation in Manipur adds to the chaos,” the APCC stated.

Strategic Planning at Rajiv Bhavan

Ahead of the protest, APCC President Bhupen Borah convened a meeting at Rajiv Bhavan with district committee presidents and party leaders. Senior AICC leader Jitendra Singh also participated, reviewing organizational strategies and bolstering the party's resolve to challenge the BJP’s governance.

The People’s Voice

As Congress members marched toward Raj Bhavan, barricades set up by Assam Police failed to deter their determination. At one point, MLA Diganta Barman collapsed while crossing a barricade, exemplifying the intensity of the protest.

Addressing the police's actions, Bhupen Borah remarked, “Assam Police seems more interested in protecting corruption than the people.”

A Call to Action

Through their protests, Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to holding the BJP accountable. They demanded immediate action against Gautam Adani, a rollback of smart meters, and measures to address Assam’s growing debt.