Congress Reviews Assam’s Four Years Under CM Sarma: Economy, Crime & Public Welfare in Question

Bhupen Kumar Borah, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has come out with a scathing critique of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership during his four-year tenure. In a statement issued on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Borah highlighted both the achievements and the setbacks under Sarma's governance, painting a mixed picture of Assam's progress in various socio-economic indices.

Borah acknowledged that Assam has risen to the top five states in the country in some areas, but he pointed out significant drawbacks in national rankings under Sarma’s leadership. These contradictions have raised questions among Congress leaders regarding the state’s development.

Economic Performance Under Sarma’s Leadership

According to Borah, the state’s GDP growth rate stands at 6.3%, lower than the national average of 7.2%. Additionally, the per capita income in Assam is around ₹95,000, well below the national average of ₹1,72,000. The unemployment rate in the state is at 8.1%, compared to the national average of 6.8%, raising concerns about the state’s ability to generate jobs for its growing population.

Public Finance and Investment Challenges

Borah’s analysis also delves into Assam’s public finance, showing the state contributes 4.6% to the national Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is above the national average of 3.1%. However, Assam's revenue collection efficiency is lower at 67%, compared to the national average of 78%, and the state's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 25.8%, higher than the national average of 20.3%.

Despite this, Borah pointed out the state’s low spending on capital expenditure, which stands at 12.3% of total expenditure, below the national average of 16.1%.

Industrial Development: A Slow Growth Story

Borah’s report also draws attention to the manufacturing sector, which contributes only 8.3% to Assam’s GSDP, much lower than the national average of 17.4%. Similarly, industrial employment is just 11.3% of the total workforce in Assam, compared to 18.7% nationally. The industrial investment growth rate is also weak at 4.1%, compared to 9.3% nationwide.

Infrastructure Development Lagging Behind National Standards

Assam has also been struggling with infrastructure development. Electricity access in Assam stands at 92.2%, below the national average of 96.7%, while road connectivity is limited to 68% of populated areas, far from the 82% national average. Furthermore, access to clean drinking water is available to 78% of households, compared to the national average of 93%.

Challenges in Business Environment and Regulatory System

Assam continues to face challenges in creating a conducive business environment. In the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index, the state ranks 20th among 28 states, and the approval rate under the state’s single-window clearance system is only 67%, far below the national average of 82%. The state also lags behind in the availability of industrial land, which is 43% lower than the national average, and regulatory costs are 18% higher than in other parts of the country.

Law and Order and Crime Rates

Borah also touched upon the issue of law and order, which remains a concern in Assam. The state has a crime rate of 384 per 100,000 people, higher than the national average of 322. The rate of violent crimes is 48 per 100,000 people, considerably above the national average of 31. Furthermore, crimes against women in Assam are reported at 177 per 100,000 women, much higher than the national figure of 64.

On a positive note, the state has managed to maintain a better police-population ratio, with 1 police officer for every 129 citizens, compared to the national average of 1:222.

Press Freedom and Journalistic Safety

Borah also expressed concern over the state of press freedom in Assam, citing a sharp rise in violence against journalists. With 28 reported cases of journalist violence in the last year, Assam’s record is worse than the national average of 14. Additionally, media ownership in Assam is highly concentrated, with 62% of media outlets being politically affiliated, compared to the national average of 47%.

Social Welfare and Public Health

Social welfare programs in Assam have also been a topic of concern. The poverty rate in Assam stands at 31.9%, significantly higher than the national average of 21.9%. Only 29% of the population in Assam has access to health insurance, compared to 41% nationwide, and 24% of Assam’s citizens benefit from social security, lower than the national average of 38%.

Borah further noted that maternal and child mortality rates in Assam are higher than the national averages, with child mortality at 40 per 1,000 live births, and maternal mortality at 215 per 100,000 live births.

Conclusion: A Call for Improvement

Bhupen Kumar Borah concluded his statement by asserting that while Assam has made some progress under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, the state still faces numerous challenges in key areas such as economic growth, industrial development, infrastructure, and social welfare. The Congress Party has called for a reassessment of the government’s policies to ensure that Assam can achieve more balanced and sustainable growth in the coming years.

