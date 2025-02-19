Congress, Ruling Party Clash Over Adjournment Motion in Assam Assembly

The second day of the Budget Session in the Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated exchange as the Congress Legislature Party pressed for an Adjournment Motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

The opposition sought a discussion on the accident that occurred nearly 40 days ago in an illegal coal mine in Dima Hasao district.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia questioned, “Why does the ruling party panic at the mere mention of coal? We wanted to discuss Umrangso, but we were not allowed. It is the ruling party that has violated discipline.”

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition also moved an adjournment proposal, referring to the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission’s report on the APSC scam. However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected all four proposals, prompting a brief 10-minute adjournment of the session.

