Umrangso, Arsenic Rice & More: Congress to Corner Govt in Assam Assembly Tomorrow

As the Assam Assembly budget session enters its second day tomorrow, the Congress Legislature Party is expected to raise several key issues. The Umrangso coal mine tragedy could take center stage, with the opposition likely to demand action and accountability from the government.

Another issue that may come up for discussion is the discovery of arsenic in the globally renowned Titabar rice, which has sparked public health concerns. Congress is expected to question the government on its response to this alarming finding.

The opposition is also likely to highlight the plight of Jal Jeevan Mission workers who have reportedly not received regular salaries. Congress may seek an official response from the ruling party on this matter.

Additionally, the party could address the Biplab Sharma Commission report, clarifying that they do not oppose its findings but may express concerns over delays in implementation. Complaints against various officials for the year 2023-24 might also be raised, with Congress potentially accusing the government of shielding the guilty instead of taking strict action against them.

The promotion of officials allegedly involved in the APSC scam is another issue that may be scrutinized, with Congress likely to criticize the government’s approach.

Regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress is expected to assert that gifts are often given according to one’s means and may dismiss allegations of personal gain, questioning the credibility of such claims.

Meanwhile, veteran legislator Bharat Narah is unlikely to attend tomorrow’s session due to health reasons.

With a range of contentious topics on the table, the upcoming session is expected to see heated debates between the opposition and the ruling party.

