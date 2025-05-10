Assam’s Future Shines: ₹1 Lakh Cr Projects and Energy Boost, Says CM Sarma

In a recent press conference, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed several major developments in the state, stressing that new environments have been created in the areas of ethnicity, community, and religion. He emphasised the ongoing administrative reforms in Assam, which are positioning the state to become one of the leading states in India.

Dr. Sarma noted that the state’s GDP has reached an impressive ₹7.5 lakh crore, with expectations that it will touch the million-dollar mark soon. He further stated that, in the past four years, no one has been able to question the governance of his government.

“We have spent the last four years focused on transparent administration,” said Dr. Sarma. “Each of our decisions, actions, and moments has been dedicated to the people of Assam. We owe this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose leadership has been invaluable.”

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about securing approval for ₹1 lakh crore worth of projects within this year. He also shared that Assam is set to benefit from two major projects, in addition to the ongoing Jorhat project.

As part of a strategic push to further enhance the state’s energy infrastructure, CM Sarma revealed that Assam is on track to receive ₹50,000 crore in investments for power projects in Rupsi and Chapar.

A key focus will also be the transformation of water resources from the hills into usable energy and other resources, which will form a significant part of Assam’s development agenda.

Additionally, Dr. Sarma highlighted the state’s success in creating a solid foundation for industrialisation, positioning Assam for future growth and economic strength.

