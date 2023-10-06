Congress Stands Firm Against BJP's Evil Propaganda of Maligning RaGa’s Image: APCC

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) convened at Rajiv Bhawan today in a determined protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged misleading propaganda against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP recently published a poster on its official account, drawing comparisons between Members of Parliament, Congress, and the esteemed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, portraying him as Ravana.
Expressing strong opposition, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced a nationwide protest against the BJP’s cheap campaign. At the forefront of the protest, a dharna at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam was organized, symbolizing the party's unwavering stance against the BJP's divisive tactics.
APCC in a statement claimed that the rising popularity of Rahul Gandhi, particularly after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has prompted the BJP to engage in this propaganda.
Under the leadership of President Bhupen Kumar Bora, APCC stands united against the BJP's fear-driven tactics and attempts to tarnish the image of Rahul Gandhi, APCC mentioned.
Bhupen Kumar Borah, currently engaged in party works in Delhi, commented, "The BJP's propaganda reflects the desperation gripping the nation. They have lost their grip on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and resort to such cheap tactics through their notorious IT cell. The BJP cannot alter the positive perception of Rahul Gandhi in the hearts and minds of the people."
Meanwhile, the protest saw the participation of distinguished leaders, including Assam Pradesh Women's Congress President Mira Borthakur, Kamrup Metropolitan District Congress President Naba Talukdar, Pradesh Congress General Secretaries Ramanna Baruah, and Bipul Gogoi.
Furthermore, the APCC remains steadfast in its commitment to truth, democracy, and the well-being of the nation, urging citizens to see through the veil of misinformation spread by the BJP.