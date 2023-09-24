Rahul Gandhi Talks About Need For Change at 'The Conclave 2023'

Rahul Gandhi brought his enigmatic persona to the stage during the session and addressed a whole host of topics. He did not hesitate to call out the BJP saying that their politics is that of hate, distraction, disruption and divisiveness.

Asked about his recent political ploy to take a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi elucidated how it is necessary to create a connection with the people and give out a message. He said, “We do politically motivated tours, but when you look around, most of the politicians just go to a place, stand on the podium, deliver a speech and come back. I don’t think that is as powerful a method. When we do tours, we think about the message we are going to give. For instance, I went to Ladakh to show the people there that they are not inaccessible, that cut off from the rest of the country.”