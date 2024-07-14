Congress Strengthens Presence in Assam as New Members Join in Guwahati

In a significant boost to its ranks, the Congress party witnessed a notable influx of new members at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday. During a formal joining ceremony, three members from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)'s Howly town committee, along with five social workers, joined the party.
Among the new entrants are Animesh Barman, Sanjib Pathak, and Nihar Das from the AGP, alongside activists associated with the Gana Suraksha Party. This development underscores the Congress's efforts to broaden its base and enhance its organizational strength in Assam.
Addressing the media, Bhupen Borah, Chief of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), highlighted the party's inclusive approach, noting that a list of 100 members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also expected to join in the near future. Borah emphasized the Congress's willingness to welcome leaders from diverse political backgrounds, including those from rival parties like the BJP and AGP.
Responding to a political statement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicting Congress members defecting to the BJP by 2025, Borah dismissed such assertions as arrogance. He reaffirmed the Congress's commitment to expanding its presence in Assam, citing ongoing dialogues with various political stakeholders and communities across the state.
Borah also commended the appointment of Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha for the second time, foreseeing positive implications for Assam's representation and interests at the national level.
Additionally, APCC plans to engage proactively with representatives from the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council to strengthen grassroots connections and support on Sunday.