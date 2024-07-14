Congress Appoints MP Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has been reappointed as the Deputy Leader of Opposition by Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).
This decision follows Sonia Gandhi's communication to the Lok Sabha Speaker, formally announcing the appointments of key positions within the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.
In addition to Gogoi's appointment, Kodikunnil Suresh has been named as the Chief Whip of the CPP, with Manickam Tagore and Dr. Md Jawaid appointed as Whips for the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal took to his official 'X' handle to congratulate the newly appointed leaders, emphasizing their commitment to championing public interests under the guidance of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
“Congratulations to the new appointees. Guided by LOP Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha,” said K C Venugopal in the tweet.
The appointments signal the Congress Party's strategy and leadership structure as they prepare to actively engage in parliamentary proceedings.