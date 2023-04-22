Congress Likely to Take Action Against Angkita Dutta Today

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is set to announce action against Angkita Dutta following her claims of mental harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV.

The matter follows a flexible stance by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah on the issue. There is also a section of members from the Congress Party who are opposing Angkita Dutta.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are eager to support Srinivas BV in the upcoming election. The party has also collected a video from Hotel May Fair from March 25, which is believed to be related to the ongoing controversy.

Angkita Dutta accused her colleague and IYC chief Srinivas BV of mentally harassing her over her gender.

Ankita is the daughter of late Anjan Dutta, who was a minister in Tarun Gogoi’s government in Assam and also headed the party’s state unit.

In one of her tweets Angkita said, “IYC President Srinivas BV has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bringing front of them many times (sic)."