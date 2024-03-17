Congress Veteran Praises Sarbananda Sonowal, Confident Of Modi-Govt Berth

Veteran Congress leader and tea community leader of Assam, Paban Singh Ghatowar has expressed his admiration for Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and asserted that he would be given a berth in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet once the government comes to power.
Paban Singh Ghatowar's statements came while addressing a gathering during the 133rd Annual General Meeting of the Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA) in Dibrugarh.
The Congress heavyweight also requested Sonowal to highlight and discuss the problems faced by the tea garden community with the Central leadership.
Ghatowar said, "Though we are apart politically, socially I share a very cordial relationship with Sarbananda Sonowal ji. We are proud of him that he is holding such an important portfolio in the Central Government. He is one of the senior-most cabinet ministers in the Centre. He can discuss important issues with the honourable Prime Minister about the betterment of tea garden workers."
"Sonowal will be in a very important position in the new government which will again be formed soon. We look forward to him to highlight the problems of the tea sector so that the Centre comes forward and see how the industry can be helped. He has suggested I write a letter to the Modi ji detailing the issues faced by the tea industry. I will definitely do this after the formation of the new government," Ghatowar added.
He further requested Sarbananda Sonowal to have comprehensive deliberations with the representatives of the tea industry to identify the problems.
"I have also requested him to invite the representatives of the industry for a cup of tea in his residence and discuss the issues faced by the tea garden community. Sonowal has kindly agreed and hopefully the meeting will take place soon. We wish him all the best for the democratic examination and look forward that he will address the issues of the tea industry," Ghatowar added.