“Congress Will Bring A New Assam, New Dreams”: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns over the recent decision to allot land pattas to tea garden communities in Assam.

He questioned whether the move would remain only on paper or be effectively implemented. Gogoi also criticised why the issue was not addressed over the past decade and why the law was introduced just four months before the state elections.

Gogoi demanded that the Chief Minister disclose the list of tea gardens owned by his family.

He also pointed out the lack of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission within tea gardens and expressed concern over the poor condition of the health sector.

The Congress party has announced protests across Assam starting December 10, targeting the government’s failure to ensure drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On December 30, medical camps will be organised across tea gardens to provide healthcare services. Gogoi also alleged that facilities previously provided to tea garden communities are no longer available, and many gardens are now affected by alcohol and drug-related issues.

Gogoi further emphasised that the people of Assam do not want governance influenced by criminal elements and expressed the need for a new politics and a New Assam.

Concluding his remarks, Gaurav Gogoi said, “Congress will bring a New Assam, new dreams, and a new Congress.”

