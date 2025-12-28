“Congress Will Never Be Accepted By the People of Assam”: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party while addressing a gathering after the Mann Ki Baat programme. Questioning the party’s claim of winning elections, Sonowal said people would never accept Congress due to its past record.

He accused the Congress of being responsible for illegal infiltration, alleging that it had allowed people from Bangladesh to enter the country to build an illegal vote bank.

He said the Congress is now uneasy with the BJP government’s firm action against land encroachment. Referring to the Assam Movement, Sonowal claimed that 860 people were killed during the six-year-long agitation and said the people of Assam would never forget or forgive that period.

Speaking on development, Sonowal highlighted the Batadrava Project, saying the BJP has fulfilled its election promise of protecting jati, mati and bheti. He said the area was earlier encroached upon and added that while the Union Home Minister had laid the foundation stone, the project was completed under the Chief Minister.

Sonowal also urged people to share the message of Mann Ki Baat with their families, saying the programme inspires citizens by showcasing success stories from across the country. He said it helps people understand how individuals from different regions have contributed to the nation’s growth and global image.

Touching upon Assamese culture, Sonowal said the gamosa was earlier ignored and disrespected, but has now received global recognition under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He said the traditional cloth is now a symbol of pride on the world stage.

Paying tribute to women's power, Sonowal quoted the Rig Veda, saying there is no greater guru than a mother, and added that the earth is also worshipped as a mother. He concluded his speech by extending New Year greetings to the people.

