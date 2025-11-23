Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Welfare Initiatives for Tea Workers at Shramik Kalyan Divas

Union Minister and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reiterated that workers are the “backbone of nation-building” while addressing a massive gathering at Shramik Kalyan Divas, held in Dibrugarh to mark the birth anniversary of iconic labour leader Santosh Kumar Tanti.

The event, organised in honour of Tanti’s lifelong struggle for the rights and dignity of the tea tribe and Adivasi workers, witnessed the launch of multiple welfare-oriented initiatives for labourers in tea garden areas.

“Workers are the miners of nation-building”: Sonowal

In his address, Sonowal emphasised that no nation can progress without ensuring honour, security, and economic empowerment for its workers.

“A country that does not respect its workers can never become strong. Workers are the foundation upon which a prosperous India will rise,” he said.

Taking a dig at previous governments, he remarked that labour communities were historically treated as vote banks without genuine socio-economic upliftment.

Sonowal asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, welfare mechanisms for the poor and labour sectors have strengthened rapidly over the last 11 years—through schemes supporting housing, healthcare, education, ration supply, LPG connections, and improved connectivity.

He highlighted that India has now emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and called on tea companies to develop value-added tea products to strengthen global competitiveness.

Welfare Initiatives Launched

During the programme, Sonowal:

Distributed cheques and grants to individuals and organisations working for tea workers’ welfare

Felicited contributors in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development

Launched CSC-enabled free registration and renewal services under the ‘Nirman Sangi’ initiative for construction and tea garden workers

Tribute to Santosh Kumar Tanti

The event paid rich tribute to Santosh Kumar Tanti, who Sonowal described as a transformative reformer and fearless labour rights defender.

“Tanti devoted his entire life to empowering tea workers socially, culturally and politically. His legacy will continue to inspire generations,” Sonowal said.