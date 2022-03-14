Congress Will not Remain Visible Even in Panchayat Elections: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took a jibe at Congress saying that the party will not even be visible in the Panchayat elections in the coming days.

The Chief Minister’s scathing comments came after the Congress party announced that Sonia Gandhi will continue to serve as the party president after the CWC meet held on Sunday.

CM Sarma while commenting on Congress’s decision to retain Sonia Gandhi as party president said that he doesn’t give any opinion on Congress’ party’s choice of leader but successive defeat has proved that Gandhis cannot take Congress into any victory.

He further added that even Congress will not remain visible in Panchayat elections in days to come.

The Congress party after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday (March 13) announced that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party and will remain in the post of party president.

