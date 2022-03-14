RCS Done At Catholic Hospital In Biswanath Under NLEP

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jerry Joshua, the Director of Re-Constructive Surgery (RCS), Schieffelin Institute of Health – Research & Leprosy Centre (SIHRLC) at Karigiri in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore performed RCS including ulcer care of people affected by Leprosy (PALs) from March 8 to March 10.

The RCS surgeries were done at Catholic Hospital, Borgang in Biswanath district under National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), Assam in collaboration with AIFO/ILEP India.

All the operations were successfully conducted by Dr. Joshua through active initiation from Joint Director of Health Services (Leprosy) cup SPO, NLEP, Assam and Dr. Natarajan Manimozhi, NLEP Consultant and Deputy Director, AIFO India.