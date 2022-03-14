RCS Done At Catholic Hospital In Biswanath Under NLEP

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jerry Joshua, the Director of Re-Constructive Surgery (RCS), Schieffelin Institute of Health – Research & Leprosy Centre (SIHRLC) at Karigiri in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore performed RCS including ulcer care of people affected by Leprosy (PALs) from March 8 to March 10.
The RCS surgeries were done at Catholic Hospital, Borgang in Biswanath district under National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), Assam in collaboration with AIFO/ILEP India.
All the operations were successfully conducted by Dr. Joshua through active initiation from Joint Director of Health Services (Leprosy) cup SPO, NLEP, Assam and Dr. Natarajan Manimozhi, NLEP Consultant and Deputy Director, AIFO India.
In the first round, seventeen persons were operated on during September 27 to 28, 2021. In the second round, sixteen people including a child were operated, by which the state crossed the target of fiscal year 2021 to 22 from 30 to 33.
Two surgeons from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati and one surgeon from Meghalaya were also trained during the period of operation so that they may be able to conduct RCS at their respective institutions.
The inaugural session was attended by Dr. Pranati Das, Additional DHS, Upper Assam Region, Dr. Ulupi Phukan Baruah, Joint DHS (Lep), cum SPO, NLEP, Assam, Dr. N. Manomozhi, Deputy Director AIFO India cum NLEP Consultant, Dr. Narayan Ch. Mahanta, Joint DHS, Biswanath, Dr. Hemanta Hazarika, Zonal Leprosy Officer, Tezpur, Dr. Lipika Bora, DNO, Biswanath and Administrators, Catholic Hospital, Borgang, Biswanath district.