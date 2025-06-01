Congress Workers Misbehave with Woman Journalist at Rowriah Airport

An event meant to celebrate the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the new Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President turned chaotic at Rowriah Airport, Jorhat, on Saturday as a section of Congress workers allegedly misbehaved with a female journalist, sparking outrage and concern over the safety of media personnel.

Eyewitnesses and members of the press claimed that the situation escalated quickly after Gogoi arrived at the airport. In the midst of the celebrations, some Congress workers reportedly manhandled a female journalist and even pulled at her clothing, creating a disturbing and unsafe environment within the airport premises.

The incident has drawn strong criticism from various quarters, with journalists expressing shock and disappointment. “If this is the state of affairs when not in power, what can we expect if they govern?” said one of the journalists present during the incident. The journalist added that if media coverage is not welcome, then political parties should refrain from inviting journalists.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of media personnel and the conduct of political workers during public events. No official statement has yet been issued by the Congress party regarding the allegations.

The Congress party has yet to issue an official response to the allegations. However, this incident adds to a pattern of misconduct toward women journalists linked to Congress party members. Notably, leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh have previously faced backlash for inappropriate remarks directed at female journalists. Past incidents during Congress protests in Kerala (2015), press meetings in Chhattisgarh (2019), and rallies led by Priyanka Gandhi have also drawn criticism for similar behavior.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah strongly condemned the reported misconduct involving a female journalist during the arrival of Gaurav Gogoi at Rowriah Airport in Jorhat.

Reacting to the incident, Mallabaruah said, “It is extremely unfortunate that a female journalist's clothes were torn. Such an act is shameful and deeply concerning.” He termed the episode "very embarrassing" and stressed that such behavior has no place in a democratic society.

Mallabaruah further remarked, “We expect better conduct from people who seek public votes. If this is the state of affairs when they are out of power, one can only imagine the consequences if they were to gain authority.”

He emphasized that political journeys should be rooted in the people's mandate, adding, “One should start their political path from where they actually get the votes.”

