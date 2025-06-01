"Don’t Thank Me!” — Pijush Hazarika’s Sarcastic Roadmap for Gogoi’s Congress Yatra

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday took a sharp dig at Congress MP and newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi through a Facebook post. In his satirical message, Hazarika offered what he called a "friendly suggestion" to Gogoi regarding his future political campaigns.

Advertisment

Hazarika wrote in Assamese:

"Honourable MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi Dangoriya, today I wish to give you a friendly suggestion—if you plan to begin any future political yatra (journey), it would be better to start from Dhubri instead of Jorhat. During your first rally after becoming Assam Pradesh Congress President, I saw only 500 people in attendance."

He further mockingly provided an "analytical projection" of expected public turnout in future rallies led by Gogoi across Assam:

Jorhat: 500

Nagaon: 5,000

Barpeta: 10,000

Dhubri: 50,000

Taking a sarcastic tone, Hazarika added, "So, for better political impact, you may plan your future rallies starting from Dhubri and gradually cover the listed regions. I hope this strategy brings you better results. No need to thank me."

The post, while cloaked in humour, was a clear political jab aimed at undermining the Congress leader’s mass appeal, especially in upper Assam, while implying his stronger base lies elsewhere, particularly in Dhubri, a minority-dominated district.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Visits Jorhat, Vows to Uproot Syndicate Rule