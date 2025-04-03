Congress's Alka Lamba Challenges Assam CM on Welfare Measures for Women

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba addressed a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati following an organizational meeting on the upcoming Panchayat and Assembly elections on Thursday.

She announced that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi would meet all district Congress presidents of Assam in Delhi on Friday to strategize for the upcoming elections.

Lamba emphasized that Congress has already begun preparations for the Assam Assembly elections and criticized the BJP-led state government for failing to empower women. She questioned the alarming rise in drug abuse across Assam and alleged that the government was complicit in its spread. "Unemployed youth are being pushed into drug addiction instead of being provided job opportunities," she remarked.

Demand for Women’s Reservation

The Mahila Congress reiterated its demand for 33% reservation for women in the Assam Legislative Assembly, highlighting that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who first introduced 50% reservation for women in Panchayats. Lamba announced that to strengthen its grassroots presence, the Mahila Congress has appointed one worker at each of Assam's 17,000 polling stations, who will be trained in leadership roles. Additionally, select women from Assam and the Northeast will receive specialized training in Delhi.

Call for Welfare Measures

Lamba called on the Assam government to introduce welfare measures similar to those in Karnataka and Telangana. She pointed out that women in these states enjoy free public transport and demanded the same for Assam. She also noted that Telangana provides LPG cylinders at ₹500 and urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to adopt similar policies. "If he does not learn from Telangana, the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana might have to step in and teach him," she said.

Mahila Congress to Protest Against BJP’s Policies

Announcing upcoming protests, Lamba accused the Assam Chief Minister of making communal remarks to distract people from real issues. She alleged that the ruling party was attempting to incite communal tensions, whereas the Mahila Congress was committed to promoting peace through peace marches across the state.

She further accused the BJP-RSS of attacking the Indian Constitution and stated that the opposition would continue to resist these moves both in Parliament and on the streets. "The government is introducing bills that create divisions in society, but we will fight back. This is a battle for justice, truth, and the victory of the Constitution," she asserted.

