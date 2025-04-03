Lakhimpur Police Re-arrests Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh

The Lakhimpur jail authorities have re-arrested Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh, sources said on Thursday. Singh has been arrested in connection with case number 90/2025. The case was registered under Section 67 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) R/W IA.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Singh was arrested by the police following his remarks on Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka on social media.

According to sources, a team from Lakimpur police arrived at Reetam Singh’s residence in Guwahati on March 15 and took him into custody. Earlier that day, Singh took to platform X, alleging that Assam police personnel were “threatening force and entry” despite his repeated requests to see the notice or search warrant under BNS.

Reports indicated that Singh was transferred to Lakhimpur, where a case had been registered against him. The complaint had been filed by Manab Deka’s wife, who also alleged that Singh was a habitual offender. She had cited his previous arrests in Panbazar Police Station Case No. 93/2024 under Sections 505(1)(b), 171G, and 153(A) of the IPC, read with Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000, as well as Dispur Police Station Case No. 1091/2024 under similar charges.