Congress’s Legal Notice Forces AIUDF Chief to Tender Public Apology

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal issued a public 'apology' after receiving legal notice a few days after making contentious comments about the Marwari community.
This comes after the AIUDF chief was served with a legal notice from Congress leader Gauravv Somani for ostensibly drawing a line between the Marwari community and the increase in vegetable prices.
In a legal notice, Congress leader Gauravv Somani on behalf of the Marwari community sought an apology from Ajmal in the media within 15 days, of the receipt of the notice, failing which civil and criminal procedures would be initiated.
Earlier on July 14, the AIUDF chief while speaking to the media said that- "State government take money from people of Marwari community during the election. This money is required to be returned that too with interest....that the price of vegetables etc. has not been increased by 'Miya' people."
Further, the legal notice also claimed that all the people of the Marwari community in Assam hardly do business with vegetables and that the AIUDF chief has levelled false and baseless statements for its own political benefits and has maligned the image of people of ‘Marwari Community’ as a whole.
Meanwhile, reacting to the apology, Gauravv Somani has issued a press statement appreciating Ajmal's willingness to address this issue and take responsibility for his words.
"We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who have been involved in this matter and have expressed their concerns. Your support has played an instrumental role in encouraging this positive outcome. We hope that this apology will mark a step forward in promoting unity and respect among different communities. We remain committed to working towards an inclusive society where every individual is valued and respected," Somani added in the statement.