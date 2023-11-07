Cong’s Campaign in Tea Gardens Proved Beneficial for Assam BJP: CM Sarma

Speaking to media persons, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Prominent members and in-charges of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) officially joined the BJP in Biswanath and Tezpur today. Earlier too, many leaders of several branches of the ACMS had joined BJP. Many people of the organization were willing to join the BJP after the Congress started to visit tea garden areas across the state. So, I think the Congress’s campaign in tea gardens made the BJP much stronger than before. I also feel that if the Congress campaigns more, it would be beneficial for us."