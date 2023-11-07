Cong’s Campaign in Tea Gardens Proved Beneficial for Assam BJP: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that many prominent leaders of tea garden areas started to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the tea garden campaigns of the Congress.
CM Sarma was interacting with media persons after the official BJP joining ceremony of prominent members of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) in Biswanath and Tezpur on Tuesday.
Speaking to media persons, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Prominent members and in-charges of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) officially joined the BJP in Biswanath and Tezpur today. Earlier too, many leaders of several branches of the ACMS had joined BJP. Many people of the organization were willing to join the BJP after the Congress started to visit tea garden areas across the state. So, I think the Congress’s campaign in tea gardens made the BJP much stronger than before. I also feel that if the Congress campaigns more, it would be beneficial for us."
The Assam CM further stated that the BJP also intended to reach out to the people of BTR. Regarding this, polling agents will travel to BTR and meet the people there.
He said, "In BTR, we aim at reaching out to each booth to know the issues of people. There are 15 constituencies in BTR and each constituency contains 200 polling booths. We have given the charge to polling agents to visit 3,000 booths in the region and discuss the grievances faced by the people."