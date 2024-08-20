Connectivity Snapped as Landslide Hits NH-6 Again, Vehicles Stranded

The National Highway-6 connecting Barak Valley to Guwahati has once again been hit by landslides, sources said on Tuesday.
According to sources, a massive landslide hit Kuliang locality of Meghalaya earlier today, leading to a severe disruption of vehicular movement on the national highway. Moreover, hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on the route.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway by the administration to pave way for the traffic.
It may be mentioned that the most recent landslide occurred on August 17, blocking traffic and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway. This follows a similar landslide in the same location last Monday and another incident on August 6, 2024.
Despite the National Highways Infrastructure (NHI) efforts, the disruption continues to affect travel and transportation in the region.