Constable Accused of Physical Assault on Landlord in Assam's Sivasagar

Serious allegations of physical assault have been leveled against a police constable in Assam’s Sivasagar district.
According to sources, the constable identified as Nipen Bordoloi has been accused of physical assault on the owner of a rented accommodation.
Reportedly, in the said attack by Nipen Bordoloi, the owner of the house named Atul Chetia, his wife Padma Chetia, and their nephew Nitumon Kowar have sustained injuries.
Nitumon Kowar was shifted to a hospital for urgent medical treatment, sources added.
Following the incident, the victim family has called for stringent action against the constable to ensure public safety. A complaint has also been lodged in this regard at the Sivasagar Police Station regarding this matter.