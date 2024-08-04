Construction Begins on Tata's Semiconductor Unit in Assam

In a major push towards bolstering India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, construction of Tata's semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, officially began today. The commencement ceremony was marked by the presence of Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Chairman of Tata Sons Limited, N Chandrasekaran.
This project is part of the broader "Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India," which was initiated on December 21, 2021, with a substantial financial outlay of ₹76,000 crore. The program is a key component of India's strategy to become a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing.
The Tata unit in Assam, approved by the Union Cabinet on February 29, 2024, is one of three semiconductor units recently greenlit by the government. The facility will be established with an investment of ₹27,000 crore and is expected to significantly boost local employment, creating 15,000 direct jobs and an additional 11,000 to 13,000 indirect jobs.
Designed with a production capacity of 4.83 crore semiconductor packages per day, the unit will focus on developing indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. These include flip chip and integrated system in package (I-SIP) technologies, which are vital for applications in automotive sectors, especially electric vehicles, as well as in communications and network infrastructure.
Supporting this initiative is a comprehensive talent development plan aimed at nurturing the next generation of semiconductor professionals. A total of 85,000 students at the BTech, MTech, and PhD levels are being trained across 113 academic institutions nationwide, with nine institutions located in the North-East region. These include the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, as well as North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya.
It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly underscored the potential of the North-East region and the government's commitment to its progress. The initiation of this semiconductor unit in Assam is seen as a crucial step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Northeast.'
This development represents a significant milestone not just for Assam but for India’s semiconductor manufacturing aspirations, positioning the country as a rising contender in the global technology landscape.