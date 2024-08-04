Construction Begins on Tata's Semiconductor Unit in Assam

Supporting this initiative is a comprehensive talent development plan aimed at nurturing the next generation of semiconductor professionals. A total of 85,000 students at the BTech, MTech, and PhD levels are being trained across 113 academic institutions nationwide, with nine institutions located in the North-East region. These include the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, as well as North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya.