Legacy Honored: SN Bhuyan Centenary Lecture Illuminates Assam’s Legal Luminary

Born on July 29, 1924, in the remote village of Niznarikali in Nagaon district, Suchendra Nath Bhuyan had risen from humble beginnings to become a respected lawyer and freedom fighter. Despite losing his mother at the age of 2½ and facing numerous hardships, Bhuyan’s determination and academic excellence led him to participate actively in the Quit India Movement during his youth. His involvement in the freedom struggle had brought him under police scrutiny, resulting in several daring escapes from arrest.