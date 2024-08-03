Legacy Honored: SN Bhuyan Centenary Lecture Illuminates Assam’s Legal Luminary

Prasenjit Deb
The birth centenary of the late Suchendra Nath Bhuyan, a prominent figure in Assam's legal and political history, was commemorated with the S.N. Bhuyan Centenary Lecture on Saturday at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati.
Born on July 29, 1924, in the remote village of Niznarikali in Nagaon district, Suchendra Nath Bhuyan had risen from humble beginnings to become a respected lawyer and freedom fighter. Despite losing his mother at the age of 2½ and facing numerous hardships, Bhuyan’s determination and academic excellence led him to participate actively in the Quit India Movement during his youth. His involvement in the freedom struggle had brought him under police scrutiny, resulting in several daring escapes from arrest.
After India gained independence, Bhuyan had pursued higher education at Cotton College and Gauhati University, where he obtained a master's degree in History. During this period, he became deeply involved in left-wing politics, serving as the General Secretary of Assam Chatra Sanmilan in 1947. His activism led to his imprisonment in 1951, following the Communist Party's clash with the central government.
Bhuyan's academic mentors, including Dr. Surya Kumar Bhuyan and Dr. Birinchi Kumar Baruah, had encouraged him to study law. He subsequently enrolled in Earle Law College (now Government Law College) and completed his LLB in 1957. Bhuyan had trained under renowned lawyer Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who later became the President of India, and began his legal career in 1958.
Over the years, Bhuyan established himself as a prominent advocate, recognized for his hard work, dedication, and extensive practice in various branches of law. He was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court in 1978 and served as the Advocate General for Assam on two occasions. Bhuyan's contributions to the legal profession were reflected in numerous law reports, and he was instrumental in mentoring many young lawyers.
Beyond his legal career, Bhuyan was a committed humanist, philanthropist, and advocate for peace and communal harmony. He was actively involved in building institutions in his native Kampur and Guwahati, and he stood up for victims of violence during turbulent times in Assam.
The lecture, which began at 4:30 PM, was delivered by Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai, Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of India, on the topic "75 Years of the Constitution of India: Dr. Ambedkar’s Vision and Social Justice." The event drew a large audience of judges, lawyers, and distinguished citizens who gathered to honor Bhuyan's legacy and reflect on his enduring contributions to Assam and the nation.
Suchendra Nath Bhuyan passed away on February 13, 2014, at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to justice, national unity, and the upliftment of the underprivileged. His life and work continue to inspire generations, and the centenary lecture stood as a tribute to his remarkable journey.