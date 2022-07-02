Construction Worker from Cachar Missing in Manipur Landslide

One person from Cachar district of Assam has gone missing in the landslides that hit a railway construction site at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday night.

The missing person has been identified as Dhiren Kuri. He was a resident of Borkhola in Cachar district.

According to Kuri’s family members, they talked with him over phone on Wednesday night. His phone is switched off since Thursday.

The family members have urged the district administration to take initiatives to rescue the person trapped in the landslide.

Kuri was working in the construction of railway lines at Noney. Kuri's wife has lodged a missing report of her wife at the Borkhola Police Station.

Notably, the death toll due to the landslide at Tupul has risen to 24 on Saturday. According to officials, 38 people are still missing. More rescue teams have been deployed at Tupul to enhance the search and rescue operations. Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting extensive search and rescue operations since the disaster struck Tupul on June 29.